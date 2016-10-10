Athletico Physical Therapy names general counsel

OAK BROOK -- Athletico Physical Therapy today has named Jason Barclay as its general counsel, starting Nov. 1.

Barclay will be responsible for leading strategic and tactical corporate legal and compliance initiatives. Athletico's general counsel provides senior management with effective advice on legal strategies and their implementation, manages the legal department and obtains and oversees the work of outside counsel. Reporting to CEO Mark Kaufman, Barclays's primary responsibility will be to provide continuing counsel and guidance on legal matters and ensure compliance with all state and federal laws.

Barclay joins Athletico after serving as the general counsel to Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and the chief legal officer to Illinois's executive branch of the state government. Prior to this position, Barclay served as special counsel and policy director to former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels and as a partner in the Barnes & Thornburg LLP law firm.

Barclay is a graduate of Duke University and the University of Virginia Law School. He previously chaired the State Athletic Commission and served on the boards of directors of the Indiana Sports Corporation, Indiana Horse Racing Commission, Nexus Academy, and the Duke Athletic Council. Barclay has been recognized twice in Law360's Rising Stars series and in Super Lawyers, Benchmark Litigation, Indianapolis Business Journal's Forty under Forty list, Chicago Magazine's Power 100 list, and as a Distinguished Hoosier by the Governor of Indiana.