updated: 10/9/2016 10:02 AM

Chinese wild card Wu beats Cuevas at Shanghai Masters

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SHANGHAI -- Chinese wild card Wu Di upset 16th-seeded Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (2) in front of his hometown fans in the opening round of the Shanghai Masters Sunday.

Wu, who lives in Shanghai, had failed to get past the opening round in five previous appearances in the main draw of the tournament.

The 184th-ranked Chinese player broke Cuevas seven times in the match, including five in the third set. The players traded 10 breaks of serve in the deciding set.

It was just the second win on the ATP Tour for Wu, who won his first match last month against Russia's Konstantin Kravchuk in the opening round of the Chengdu Open.

In other matches, South Africa's Kevin Anderson defeated another Chinese wild card, Li Zhe, 6-1, 6-3; Italy's Fabio Fognini beat Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-5, 6-3; and Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic ousted Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany 6-2, 6-4.

