Panthers' Huberdeau out 3 to 4 months

hello

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16), of Finland, moves the puck past New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in West Point, N.Y. The Panthers won 4-2. Associated Press

New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac (19) and Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) fight during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in West Point, N.Y. The Panthers won 4-2. Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau will miss up to four months with a lower body injury.

The team announced the extent of Huberdeau's injury on Sunday, a day after he got hurt in Florida's preseason finale at West Point, New York. Huberdeau was expected to be a part of Florida's top line, alongside Jaromir Jagr and Aleksander Barkov.

The Panthers also announced Sunday that Derek MacKenzie will serve as the team's captain, assisted by Jussi Jokinen and Aaron Ekblad. MacKenzie is the ninth captain in Florida history, replacing Willie Mitchell.

"It's hard to put into words right now," MacKenzie said. "Honestly, it's a little overwhelming."

Florida opens its season at home against New Jersey on Thursday night.