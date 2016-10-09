Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 10/9/2016 11:44 AM

Panthers' Huberdeau out 3 to 4 months

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac (19) and Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) fight during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in West Point, N.Y. The Panthers won 4-2.

      New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac (19) and Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) fight during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in West Point, N.Y. The Panthers won 4-2.
    Associated Press

  • Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16), of Finland, moves the puck past New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in West Point, N.Y. The Panthers won 4-2.

      Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16), of Finland, moves the puck past New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in West Point, N.Y. The Panthers won 4-2.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau will miss up to four months with a lower body injury.

The team announced the extent of Huberdeau's injury on Sunday, a day after he got hurt in Florida's preseason finale at West Point, New York. Huberdeau was expected to be a part of Florida's top line, alongside Jaromir Jagr and Aleksander Barkov.

The Panthers also announced Sunday that Derek MacKenzie will serve as the team's captain, assisted by Jussi Jokinen and Aaron Ekblad. MacKenzie is the ninth captain in Florida history, replacing Willie Mitchell.

"It's hard to put into words right now," MacKenzie said. "Honestly, it's a little overwhelming."

Florida opens its season at home against New Jersey on Thursday night.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account