Jimmie Johnson moves into 3rd round of NASCAR's playoffs

Crew members work on the car driven by Alex Bowman which wrecked early in a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Associated Press

Joey Logano (22) hits the wall in Turn 2 on lap 155 of a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Oct 9, 2016, at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Associated Press

Crew members work on the car of Matt Kenseth (20) before the start of a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Oct. 09, 2016 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC. Associated Press

CONCORD, N.C. -- Jimmie Johnson advanced into the third round of NASCAR's playoffs with a much-needed victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The win Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway puts the six-time champion into the round of eight for the first time since the elimination format began in 2014. It is just Johnson's third win of the season, and it came on a day when almost half of the Chase for the championship field had an issue.

Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick both had engine issues. Austin Dillon and Chase Elliott were in accidents. Joey Logano had tire problems, and Martin Truex Jr. had an electrical issue as he left pit road after the final pit stop.

Five Chase drivers finished lower than 30th and Harvick is last in the championship standings.