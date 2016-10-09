Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 10/9/2016 5:04 PM

Pique says he will leave Spain national team after 2018 WCup

  • Spain's Gerard Pique, center, shoots on goal during their World Cup Group G qualifying soccer match at Loro Borici Stadium, in Shkoder, northern Albania, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

  • Albania's Ansi Agolli, right,fights for the ball with Spain's Gerard Pique during their World Cup Group G qualifying soccer match at Loro Borici Stadium, in Shkoder, northern Albania, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

  • Albania's Ansi Agolli, right, fights for the ball with Spain's Gerard Pique during their World Cup Group G qualifying soccer match at Loro Borici Stadium, in Shkoder, northern Albania, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

Associated Press
MADRID -- Gerard Pique says the 2018 World Cup in Russia will be his final tournament with Spain because he feels he is not wanted in the national team.

The Barcelona defender made the announcement after Spain's 2-0 win at Albania on Sunday in European qualifying for the World Cup. Spain currently tops Group G, with only first place giving automatic qualification.

Pique said "there are people who think it's better if I'm not here."

The player is often jeered by many Spaniards because he is outspoken about his pro-Catalonia stance. He stirred a social media controversy during Sunday's match by cutting the sleeves of his soccer jersey, leaving out the colors of the Spanish flag. He said he only did it because the long sleeves were bothering him.

Pique said his decision had already been made and was not directly related to this latest controversy.

