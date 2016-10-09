Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 10/9/2016 7:06 PM

Broncos coach Gary Kubiak taken to hospital with flu

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, left, greets Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Denver. The Falcons won 23-16.

      Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, left, greets Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Denver. The Falcons won 23-16.
    Associated Press

  • Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Denver.

      Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Denver.
    Associated Press

  • Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Denver.

      Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Denver.
    Associated Press

 
By ARNIE STAPLETON
Associated Press
 
 

DENVER -- Broncos coach Gary Kubiak experienced flu-like symptoms and was taken from the stadium to a hospital by ambulance following Denver's 23-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Team spokesman Patrick Smyth said Kubiak was transported as a precaution about 45 minutes after the game.

Kubiak had a health scare in 2013 when he was coach of the Houston Texans, suffering a "mini-stroke" in a frightening scene in which he collapsed at halftime during a game against the Colts. He returned to the sideline shortly after that game but was soon fired.

Kubiak said when he took the Broncos head coaching job last year that he had learned to spread out the workload and pressure among his staff.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and AP NFL Twitter feed: www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account