Broncos coach Gary Kubiak taken to hospital with flu

Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Denver. Associated Press

Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Denver. Associated Press

Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, left, greets Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Denver. The Falcons won 23-16. Associated Press

DENVER -- Broncos coach Gary Kubiak experienced flu-like symptoms and was taken from the stadium to a hospital by ambulance following Denver's 23-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Team spokesman Patrick Smyth said Kubiak was transported as a precaution about 45 minutes after the game.

Kubiak had a health scare in 2013 when he was coach of the Houston Texans, suffering a "mini-stroke" in a frightening scene in which he collapsed at halftime during a game against the Colts. He returned to the sideline shortly after that game but was soon fired.

Kubiak said when he took the Broncos head coaching job last year that he had learned to spread out the workload and pressure among his staff.

