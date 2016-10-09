Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 10/9/2016 7:00 AM

1 man in custody believed connected to German bomb plot plan

  • Police officers leave an apartment after detonations in the eastern city of in Chemnitz, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. German investigators found several hundred grams of explosives in an apartment they raided Saturday in the eastern city of Chemnitz as they sought a Syrian man suspected of planning a bombing attack. The suspect remained on the run but three contacts were detained and being questioned, police said.

    Associated Press

  • THE PICTURE CAN NOT BE USED AFTER THE SUSPECT HAS BEEN ARRESTED - In this photo provided by police Sachsen shows Syrian 22-year-old Jaber Albakr from Damascus, and is urging anyone with any information of his whereabouts to contact authorities. German police have raided an apartment building in the eastern city of Chemnitz Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 after receiving information someone may be planning a bombing attack. (Police Sachsen via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Police officers secure a road in the eastern city of in Chemnitz, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. German investigators found several hundred grams of explosives in an apartment they raided Saturday in the eastern city of Chemnitz as they sought a Syrian man suspected of planning a bombing attack. The suspect remained on the run but three contacts were detained and being questioned, police said.

BERLIN -- German police say they believe one of three men taken into custody for questioning over their contacts to a bomb-plot suspect on the run might have been involved in the plan.

Saxony police said Sunday that two of those picked up Saturday in the eastern city of Chemnitz had been set free, but one is now being held on suspicion of being a co-conspirator in the attack plan. They gave no further details.

A nationwide hunt is underway for the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jaber Albakr from the Damascus area of Syria.

Police on Saturday raided an apartment where he was thought to be and found several hundred grams of "highly volatile" explosives hidden, but the suspect was not there. Experts then destroyed the explosives in a controlled detonation.

