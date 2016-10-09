Success: UK group says 2 endangered rhinos have given birth

hello

LONDON -- British conservationists say two critically endangered eastern black rhinos bred in captivity in England have given birth in the wild in Africa - a development likely to please Prince William.

The Aspinall Foundation said Sunday that the two females bred at its wildlife park in southern England and released near Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania have given birth after mating there with a male who had also been bred in captivity.

The two females named Grumeti and Zawadi had been given a sendoff by Prince William when they departed for Tanzania in 2012. William has been active in recent years in trying to protect wildlife in various African countries.

The foundation says each female has given birth in recent weeks to healthy babies.

Conservationists say only about 700 of this sub-species of rhinos remain in the wild. Many have been killed by poachers seeking rhino horn.

Foundation chairman Damian Aspinall says the births represent a "vital" breakthrough in the bid to protect this endangered species.

"Reintroduction combined with robust protection is an incredibly effective conservation tool, helping to protect habitat as well as repopulate a nearly extinct species," he said. "This is what modern conservation should be about and is the culmination of decades of effort and commitment by the Aspinall Foundation."