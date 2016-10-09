The Latest: Emanuel congratulates Cupich's rise to cardinal

hello

CHICAGO -- The Latest on Blase Cupich's elevation to Cardinal (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is congratulating Roman Catholic Archbishop Blase Cupich on his elevation to cardinal.

Cupich was one of 17 new cardinals named Sunday by Pope Francis, among them Indianapolis Archbishop Joseph Tobin and Kevin Farrell, the outgoing bishop of Dallas.

The three men are moderates who follow Francis' emphasis on mercy over rules.

Speaking at the end of a special Mass on the steps of St. Peter's Basilica, Francis said the 17 would be elevated at a consistory on Nov. 19, on the eve of the close to his Holy Year of Mercy.

In a statement, Emanuel said in his short time in Chicago, Cupich has made a tremendous impact as a voice for the voiceless in the name of inclusion.

Emanuel went on thank Pope Francis for recognizing Cupich's leadership in both the church and society.

9:13 a.m.

Roman Catholic Archbishop Blase Cupich says his elevation to cardinal of Chicago's archdiocese is both humbling and encouraging.

Pope Francis named 17 new cardinals Sunday, including Cupich and Indianapolis Archbishop Joseph Tobin.

In a statement, Cupich said when he was appointed archbishop two years ago, he committed wholeheartedly to serve the people of Chicago.

Cupich says the role of cardinal brings new responsibilities, but he will continue to work on renewing the church and "preparing it to thrive in the decades ahead."

Cupich is considered a pastor in Francis' likeness, emphasizing the merciful and welcoming side of the church. His nomination as Chicago archbishop was Francis' first major U.S. appointment and he was a papal appointee at the pope's family synod last year.