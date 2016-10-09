Breaking News Bar
 
Record 1,201 couples renew wedding vows in Kalamazoo

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- A record 1,201 couples have renewed their wedding vows at a ceremony on the campus of Western Michigan University.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2dXf2Y5 ) a Guinness World Record official on site certified the record event Saturday. It broke the previous mark of 1,087 couples renewing their vows at Miami University in Ohio in 2009.

Couples dressed in Western Michigan gear and even donned veils, white dresses and tuxes to celebrate their marriages. Western Michigan University President John Dunn and his wife, Linda, were among the couples who renewed their vows.

The group included couples from the United States, Canada and Japan and a couple from the Western Michigan University class of 1943, university officials said.

The ceremony was officiated by Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell.

Information from: Kalamazoo Gazette, http://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo

