Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 10/9/2016 9:13 PM

Saudi Arabia says it intercepts 2 missiles fired from Yemen

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted two ballistic missiles fired from Yemen amid that country's war.

The Saudi military said early Monday that it stopped one missile fired toward Marib in Yemen and a second targeting the kingdom's city of Taif.

Saudi state television aired a brief clip of what appeared to be a projectile landing in Taif and the flash of an explosion, following by images of emergency vehicles. The military said the missiles caused no damage.

Taif is home to Saudi Arabia's King Fahad Air Base.

A Saudi-led Arab coalition has been battling Shiite rebels in Yemen since March 2015. The rebels, known as Houthis, as well as their allies are known to have a stockpile of Soviet-era Scud missiles and locally designed variants.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account