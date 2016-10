Des Plaines hosts Restaurant Week

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Des Plaines Mayor Matt Bogusz's third annual Restaurant Week begins this Friday, offering discounts at 18 participating restaurants throughout town.

The special menu deals, priced at $6, $12, $18 and $24, run from Friday, Oct. 14, through Sunday, Oct. 23.

For a complete list of restaurants, visit desplaines.org/restaurantweek.