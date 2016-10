Mount Prospect Lions Candy Days Oct. 14 & 15

The Mount Prospect Lions Club will be giving away mints Friday and Saturday in return for donations to help visually and hearing-impaired individuals. Courtesy Mount Prospect Lions Club

Lions and volunteers will be visible throughout Mount Prospect on Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, for the annual Candy Day Campaign. The Mount Prospect Lions Club will be giving away rolls of mint candy in return for donations used to help visually and hearing-impaired individuals.

For more information or to help underwrite the price of a case of candy or to volunteer, go to mplions.org.