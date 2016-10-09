Art programs at Lake Villa library

"Artober" a monthlong celebration of art continues with several activities at Lake Villa District Library, 1001 E. Grand Ave., Lake Villa. Participants 14 and over can bring their materials (no oils) to create art in a group setting at Open Art, at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Periwinkle Art at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, is for teens grades 7 to 12. Participants will create a fall leaf mixed-media masterpiece. Register at the adult reference desk, at (847) 245-5115 or online at www.lvdl.org. And at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Anna Felicity Friedman presents "Inked," a myth-busting tour through tattoo history. Registration is required. Visit www.lvdl.org for these and other activities.