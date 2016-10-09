CLC mechatronics information

College of Lake County will host three information sessions on the field of mechatronics. Officials said it's a good-paying, hands-on career that combines mechanics, electronics and computer technologies. The sessions on how to become a mechatronics technician will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 14 in Room D209 on CLC's flagship Grayslake campus, 19351 W. Washington St. Sessions will cover the mechatronics field, job outlook and CLC's certificate program.
