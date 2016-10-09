Cook County to start holdign weekend hearings for juveniles

The Circuit Court of Cook County will start holding weekend and holiday hearings for detained juveniles.

The court previously followed the practice of holding the hearings only on weekdays. The new weekend and holiday hearings will begin on Nov. 5 and be held at 11 a.m. at the Juvenile Center, 1100 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago.

"Cook County established the first juvenile court in the nation in 1899, and we are continuing to treat juveniles humanely, with due process and with respect," Chief Judge Timothy Evans said in a news release. "I look forward to moving forward in the best interest of our juveniles."