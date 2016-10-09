Images: Chicago Bears lose to the Indianapolis Colts 29-23

The Chicago Bears lost their fourth game of the season losing to the Indianapolis Colts 29-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer spearheaded a 96-yard touchdown drive to give the Bears a 23-19 lead in the fourth quarter as he threw a short pass over the middle to running back Jordan Howard, who scored easily.

But Colts quarterback Andrew Luck came back immediately with a 35-yard TD pass to T.Y. Hilton to put them ahead for good 26-23.

The Bears reached the Colts 28-yard line on the final possession before turning the ball over on downs with less than a minute left on the clock.

Hoyer threw for his third consecutive 300-yard game by completing 33 of 43 passes for 397 yards that included TD passes to Cameron Meredith and Jordan Howard.

Bears running back Howard rushed for 118 yards on 16 attempts while also catching a 21-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith (81) sits on the field after fumbling the ball that was recovered by the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) runs in for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws over Chicago Bears inside linebacker Christian Jones (52) during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith (81) makes a catch in the end zone over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Patrick Robinson (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman (50) knocks Indianapolis Colts running back Josh Ferguson (34) out of bounds during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) kicks a 54-yard field goal from the hold of Pat McAfee during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears head coach John Fox points from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc (22) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (15) during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) runs in for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) tries to pull away from Indianapolis Colts defensive end Zach Kerr (94) during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears defensive back Brandon Boykin (25) is knocked out of bounds by Indianapolis Colts free safety Clayton Geathers (26) during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Indianapolis Colts holder Pat McAfee (1) celebrates a field goal by kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson (52) during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Indianapolis Colts tight end Dwayne Allen (83) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) breaks the tackle of Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kendall Langford (90) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) is hit by Chicago Bears inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman (50) during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) walks off following a failed fourth down play with tackle Charles Leno (72) and offensive guard Kyle Long (75) late in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) celebrates a touchdown throw to tight end Dwayne Allen (83) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith (81) makes a catch in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Patrick Robinson (25) for a two-point conversion during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Indianapolis Colts free safety T.J. Green (32) breaks up a pass to Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller (86) during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.