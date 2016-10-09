Images: The largest spiders you will ever see are here

-
Yurko Mikels, of Algonquin keeps an eye on the heavy rainfall from underneath a civil war era tent at Military Through the Ages at Cantigny Park in Wheaton Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
-
Sometimes you just have to be a few minutes late, and a little lucky, if you want to catch a beautiful sunset photo. With two teenage drivers at home, we're often a car short. This was the case a few weeks ago when I was heading out to pick-up my wife from work. "I'll be there at 7:30," was my text to her. But when I headed down the road I notice the sky was a bright shade of pink and I knew there would be a killer sunset. I made a left to one of my locations where I know the view is great for a sunset. I locked focus and exposure on my iPhone and made three or four photos when I notice the geese flying into the frame. After looking a the take, this is the one liked. You can't plan for great sunsets or geese flying in at just the right moment. Sometimes you show up a the right spot with whatever camera you might have, iPhone included, and make a photo. By the way, I texted my wife the photo and said I'd be 10 minutes late. All was forgiven. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
-
Tris Garrett, 5, of Batavia grinds up apples to be used to make cider during the annual Autumn Harvest Festival at the Volkening Heritage Farm and Spring Valley Nature Center, Sunday in Schaumburg.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
-
Fox Lake Fire Department diver Sam Santiago gives a high five to Kendra Buckley, 4, of Fox Lake during the Fox Lake and Grant Township Fall Festival, Sunday.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
-
Workers grade Saddle Hill Rd. just South of White Fence Lane in Green Oaks Thursday. A question being posed to voters in Green Oaks would create the village's first property tax. Voters in March trounced a measure that would have allowed the village to repair or rebuild 24 miles of roads. This version would generate about $235,000 in tax dollars every year to keep pace with repairs.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
-
Mount Prospect Oktoberfest and Fall Fest got off to a popping good time as Jeff Klausner of Kernel Dan's Kettle Corn mixed up a fresh batch of kettlecorn.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
-
Eighth grade math teacher Katrina Hoekstra, keeps her students interested in the curriculum during class at Kenyon Woods School in South Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
-
Volunteers from Discover Financial Services build a new playground at Limbrunner Park in Park City Thursday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
-
Sara Birtch, of Northbrook drills a piece of playground equipment as about 700 volunteers from Discover Financial Services build a new playground at Limbrunner Park in Park City. Volunteers also worked at Hermon Park in Zion.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
-
Workers make progress on the new College of Lake County science building in Grayslake. The three-story facility is part of CLC's master plan and will house an engineering and photonics labs on the first floor, and chemistry labs on floors two and three.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
-
Former Cubs player Steve Trout signs a book for Sgt. Dave Patrick during a visit to the Naperville Police Department on Wednesday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
-
Rain drops fall off the petals of a yellow daylily in a Gurnee flower garden on Thursday. Rain was in the forecast throughout the day making for a wet experience for everyone.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
-
Colin Ryan, 3, of Bartlett and his brother, Dexter, 1, sit together on one of two pink fire trucks displayed during the Pink Heals Fest in Bartlett Saturday. The community-wide event, hosted by the Bartlett Fire Protection District, raises money for Bartlett resident with debilitating injuries or illness.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
-
Tiny the Spider and her babies climb their way up the side of the American Eagle roller coaster Thursday at Six Flags Great America. The sight of Tiny signals Fright Fest at the park that is celebrating its 25th anniversary of the Halloween experience.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
-
Lorenzo Solorzano-Morales wraps his arms around his 7-year-old daughter Kimberly as they listen to his wife Margarita Lorenzo speak during a press conference about how her husband is seeking sanctuary from deportation in the Faith Life and Hope Mission Church in West Chicago.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
-
Cecilia Kochanek, 17, and Kyle Brown, 17, explain how the St. Edward students donated school supplies for foster children serviced by Youth Services Bureau, with the support of 15 local small business owners in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
-
Crews are making progress on a new parking garage in downtown Libertyville. The structure is south of Church St., between Brainerd and Milwaukee Avenues. A tentative completion date is January, 2017.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
-
The Right Reverend John F. White, left, Presiding Prelate of the 4th Episcopal District, accepts annual state of business reports from area church pastors during the 134th Session of the Chicago Annual Conference of the African Methodist Episcopal Church held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Oak Brook.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
-
The NLDS logo is reflected in puddles on the tarp covering the pitchers mound at Wrigley Field Thursday evening. The Chicago Cubs and San Fransisco Giants postponed workouts at Wrigley Field Thursday before playing in Game 1 of the National League division series Friday night.
John Starks | Staff Photographer