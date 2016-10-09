AP FACT CHECK: Clinton says the US is energy independent

hello

WASHINGTON -- A claim from the second presidential debate and how it stacks up with the facts:

CLINTON: "We are now, for the first time ever, energy independent."

THE FACTS: Clinton overstates the case. For the first time in decades the United States gets more energy domestically than it imports, but it is not yet entirely energy independent. Oil still is imported, from the Mideast and elsewhere. Estimates vary as to when the U.S. might achieve full energy independence.

Domestic oil production has greatly increased in recent years and oil imports as a percentage of consumption have dropped, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Oil imports have dropped from 3.58 billion barrels in 2008 to 2.68 billion barrels in 2015.

___

Contributed by AP Congressional Correspondent Erica Werner.