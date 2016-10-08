South Carolina stadium, AD OK after Matthew

hello

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina's stadium is mostly OK after a brush with Hurricane Matthew. So is the athletic director's house.

There was little visible damage to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, a day before it will host South Carolina's delayed game with Georgia. Athletic director Ray Tanner said he and his family also were doing well after a fallen tree damaged their house.

Tanner said on Twitter that he and his family were "safe and all is well."

At Williams-Brice, a few letters from "GAMECOCKS" above the press box area came off in the storm. South Carolina executive associate AD Charles Bloom said staff was inspecting the stadium to make sure it was safe for fans and both teams Sunday.

The schools and the Southeastern Conference moved the game from Saturday night because of Matthew.