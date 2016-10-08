Gubrud's 5 TD passes lead E Washington past N Colorado 49-31

hello

Northern Colorado Bears wide receiver Hakeem Deggs (11) scores a touchdown against the Eastern Washington Eagles during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Cheney, Wash., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review via AP) Associated Press

Eastern Washington Eagles wide receiver Nic Sblendorio (7) is wrapped up by Northern Colorado defensive players during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Cheney, Wash., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review via AP) Associated Press

Eastern Washington Eagles wide receiver Shaq Hill (1) runs the ball against Northern Colorado Bears defensive back Michael Walker (36) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Cheney, Wash., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review via AP) Associated Press

CHENEY, Wash. -- Gage Gubrud threw for 435 yards and five touchdowns, four to Shaq Hill to match the school record, and Eastern Washington rolled to a 49-31 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday.

The Eagles rolled up a season-high 659 yards with Gubrud, who was 33 of 39 passing, accounting for 514, the fourth most in school history. In his six career starts, all this season, he has five of the top 10 performances for Eastern (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky).

EWU had 327 yards at halftime but trailed 17-14.

Hill had touchdowns of 29 and 9 yards in the third quarter.

Kyle Sloter had his fourth TD pass to pull the Bears (3-2, 1-1) within 35-31 two minutes into the fourth quarter, but just 42 seconds later, Gubrud connected with Hill for 42 yards. They hooked up again on a 45-yarder near the end. Hill finished with seven catches for 153 yards.

Sloter was 24 of 43 for 296 yards with an interception.