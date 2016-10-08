Cubs RHP Hendricks leaves after taking liner off forearm

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, left, checks on starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) after Hendricks was hit by a ball on his arm in the fourth inning of Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) checks on his arm after getting hit by a ball in the fourth inning of Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) gets hit by a ball off the bat by San Francisco Giants left fielder Angel Pagan (16) in the fourth inning of Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks has left Game 2 of their NL Division Series against San Francisco after he was struck by a line drive in the fourth inning.

Angel Pagan's two-out comebacker went off Hendricks' right forearm for an infield single. Hendricks tried a few warmup pitches and talked to manager Joe Maddon before departing Saturday night.

Hendricks was replaced by Travis Wood, who struck out Conor Gillaspie for the inning's final out. The team says Hendricks is being evaluated for a bruised right forearm.

Wood hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth for a 5-2 lead.

Hendricks went 16-8 with a major league-best 2.13 ERA this year. He allowed two runs and four hits in his third career postseason start, and also contributed a two-run single in Chicago's three-run second.