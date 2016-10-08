Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 10/8/2016 9:19 PM

Brandt Snedeker wins windy Fiji International

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NATADOLA, Fiji -- Brandt Snedeker completed a runaway victory Sunday in the wind-swept Fiji International, closing with a 4-under 68 for a nine-stroke margin.

Coming off the United States' Ryder Cup victory in Minnesota, Snedeker had five birdies and bogey to finish at 16-under 272 at Vijay Singh-designed Natadola Bay. He opened with rounds of 69, 64 and 70 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round.

Ranked 23rd in the world, the 35-year-old Snedeker won his first international title in the event sanctioned by European, Australasian and Asian tours. He won at Torrey Pines in California in February for his eighth PGA Tour title.

New Zealand's Michael Hendry was second at a 7 under after a 72. New Zealand's Brad Shilton (69) was another stroke back with Australians Andrew Evans (71), Matthew Giles (64) and Anthony Houston (75).

Singh tied for 21st at 2 under after a 69. The 53-year-old Fijian is a three-time major champion.

Boo Weekley tied for 33rd at 1 over after a 73, and fellow American Heath Slocum closed with a 74 to tie for 53rd at 4 over.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account