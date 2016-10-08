Brandt Snedeker wins windy Fiji International

NATADOLA, Fiji -- Brandt Snedeker completed a runaway victory Sunday in the wind-swept Fiji International, closing with a 4-under 68 for a nine-stroke margin.

Coming off the United States' Ryder Cup victory in Minnesota, Snedeker had five birdies and bogey to finish at 16-under 272 at Vijay Singh-designed Natadola Bay. He opened with rounds of 69, 64 and 70 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round.

Ranked 23rd in the world, the 35-year-old Snedeker won his first international title in the event sanctioned by European, Australasian and Asian tours. He won at Torrey Pines in California in February for his eighth PGA Tour title.

New Zealand's Michael Hendry was second at a 7 under after a 72. New Zealand's Brad Shilton (69) was another stroke back with Australians Andrew Evans (71), Matthew Giles (64) and Anthony Houston (75).

Singh tied for 21st at 2 under after a 69. The 53-year-old Fijian is a three-time major champion.

Boo Weekley tied for 33rd at 1 over after a 73, and fellow American Heath Slocum closed with a 74 to tie for 53rd at 4 over.