Freeman all business as Bears prepare to face Colts

Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman insists that this weekend's trip to Indianapolis to play the Colts is nothing more than a business trip.

Freeman is tied for third in the NFL with 41 tackles and has been the best player on a Bears defense that ranks No. 10 in the NFL in yards allowed.

For the previous four years, Freeman was one of the integral parts of the Colts' defense, averaging 120 tackles per season. But the Colts chose not to pursue the 30-year-old veteran in free agency, and the Bears signed him for $12 million over three years, which appears to be a tremendous bargain.

There are no hard feelings, according to Freeman, who also leads the Bears with 4 tackles for loss.

"The way it ended ... it's a business," Freeman said. "It was their decision that the best thing for their organization was to let me walk, so it is what it is. I can't take it personal. They're doing what they think is right for their organization, so it's just how it goes."

A Colts defense that has allowed 30 or more points in all three of its losses clearly could use someone like Freeman.

Sunday's game at Lucas Oil Stadium between two 1-3 teams could determine who has the better defense: the one with Freeman or without.

Even though Freeman's gone, Colts coach Chuck Pagano has nothing but praise for the 6-foot, 236-pound linebacker, who played his college football at tiny Mary Hardin-Baylor in Texas. Undrafted by the NFL, he used three years in the Canadian Football League as his springboard to the big time.

"Jerrell's a great guy, a great player," Pagano said. "I love Jerrell. We talk about relationships around here. It's about football, but it's about family. It's about a brotherhood. It's about relationships. Jerrell, I've got the utmost respect for as a ballplayer, and more importantly as a man for how he plays this game.

"He plays it the way it's supposed to be played. (But) roster mechanics are roster mechanics. There's obviously a ton of dialogue and you'd love to keep 'em all. But as you know, you can't."

Bears coaches and teammates alike have raved about Freeman's passion and intensity since offseason practices, and his high production has been a constant through the first quarter of the season.

"He's obviously been our most productive inside linebacker," defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. "He's done well for us and played good the other day (last week's 17-14 victory over the Lions)."

Freeman had 7 solo tackles in helping keep the Lions' offense out of the end zone, which tied him with safety Harold Jones-Quartey for the team lead. He's either led or tied for the team lead in tackles in three of four games.

"He's been a Mike (middle/inside) linebacker for a long time in the NFL and CFL," Fangio said. "I don't even know what they play up there (in the CFL). But he's had a lot of snaps, and his experience and play recognition is showing up." Odds are it will show up repeatedly throughout Sunday afternoon's game. So will the "toughness, passion and physicality" that Pagano says define Freeman's play.

But Freeman says he'll play Sunday's game the same way he plays every week.

"I go into every game with the same amount of passion," he said. "If I didn't do that, I'd be doing a discredit to myself. I go into this game with the same amount of tenacity as any other game."

That's usually more than enough.

