Purdue pulls out overtime win at Illinois

hello

Illinois place-kicker Chase McLaughlin (43) kicks a field goal as Illinois punter Ryan Frain (13) holds during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Champaign, Ill.

Illinois wide receiver Malik Turner (11) and Purdue safety Tim Cason (24) fight for a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Champaign, Ill. Turner ended up making a juggling catch on the play. Purdue defeated Illinois 34-31 in overtime.

Illinois wide receiver Malik Turner (11) makes a juggling catch over Purdue safety Tim Cason (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Champaign, Ill. Purdue defeated Illinois 34-31 in overtime.

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith, standing right, looks on as Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt (12) is attended to after being injured during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Champaign, Ill.

Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Champaign, Ill.

Illinois quarterback Chayce Crouch (7) is upended by Purdue safety Navon Mosley (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Champaign, Ill.

Purdue punter Joe Schopper (31) holds as place-kicker J.D. Dellinger (85) kicks the game winning overtime field goal during an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Champaign, Ill. Purdue defeated Illinois 34-31 in overtime.

Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt (12) throws the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Champaign, Ill.

Purdue came to Illinois Saturday reeling from a 43-point loss at Maryland and living with growing pressure on its coach, Darrel Hazell, to win.

The Boilermakers got just what they needed from a freshman kicker who had missed more field goals this season than he had made and a freshman running back starting his first game, knocking off the Illini in overtime, 34-31.

The running back, Brian Lankford-Johnson, carried the ball 18 times for 127 yards and a touchdown.

The kicker, J.D. Dellinger, had missed 3 of his 5 field goals on the season. But he hit from 28 yards on the game's final play, and set off a wild celebration.

The Boilermakers (3-2, 2-1 Big Ten) rushed for the Illinois sideline, mistakenly thinking they would find the Cannon trophy the teams play for there, before finally mobbing their band in the south end zone.

Dellinger said the aftermath of the win was a blur.

"I never thought about celebrations because I've never been put in this position before so I'll have to watch it again -- I don't remember it honestly," he said.

Hazell, who earlier in the week acknowledged the pressure, said the win was a big lift.

"People don't understand how hard it is to win football games, all the pieces have to fit together and you need a break every once in a while," he said.

Illinois (1-4, 0-2) kicker Chase McLaughlin had a chance to win the game on the final play of regulation but his 41-yard attempt clanged squarely off the right upright. McLaughlin had already made 3 field goals, including one from 47 yards, and had been a perfect 8-8 on the year.

"Every loss hurts, but some hurt a little bit more than others," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "This is the one that hurts a little bit more"

"We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot," a red-eyed Illinois center Joe Spencer added, noting that Illinois had 12 penalties for 125 yards.

Crouch, a sophomore, carried the ball 17 times for 137 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Lunt was knocked out of the game in the second quarter on a big hit by linebacker Danny Ezechukwu, who was flagged for roughing the passer. Smith said immediately after the game that he only knows Lunt's injury is a concern.

While Lunt's status is not known, starting cornerback Darius Mosely left the game after a hard hit in the third quarter and backup cornerback Cameron Watkins was also knocked out with an unspecified injury. For Purdue, receiver Dominique Young left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right leg. He was carted off the field with his leg in an inflatable cast. Jones did not make the trip to Champaign as he tries to recover from a shoulder injury that has nagged him all season.