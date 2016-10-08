Girls tennis: Geneva, West Aurora claim UEC titles

There was a severe contrast in Upstate Eight Conference girls tennis tournaments for Geneva and West Aurora on Saturday.

The former had a nail-biter until the bitter end.

West Aurora, rapidly approaching the 20th anniversary of the first of its back-to-back state championships, reclaimed a page from its halcyon days.

Geneva had a difference-making doubles performance at St. Charles North to forge a tie with archrival Batavia, which enjoyed a 1-point lead during the regular season.

But the Bulldogs could manage only two of the seven flights as Geneva prevailed on the tiebreaker -- most individual and doubles titles -- to capture the River Division after the schools ended play with 67 total points each.

The Blackhawks, meanwhile, feasted on some home cooking in Aurora by sweeping all seven titles in the Valley to secure easily a second straight divisional championship over South Elgin 75-56.

The Vikings' Grace Krueger and Grace Hahn had no issues against Batavia counterparts Madison Rae and Madison Ostrander in dropping only a pair of games for the crown in the top-rated doubles division.

"The last time we played them (in the teams' dual meet) it was a long 3-set match," Krueger said. "We were able to keep it short. It's a great feeling (to win the team title) as that was our goal at the beginning of the season."

"We knew all about the whole closeness of the (team race going into the weekend)," Hahn said. "(Our doubles teams) knew we all had to win."

The second Geneva unit of Lauren Burgess and Jaden Ciesielski also turned back Batavia counterparts Anna Clarey and Christina Couperus in 6-2, 6-2 straight-sets fashion.

Batavia had more of a ray of hope, though, when Megan Granberg and Parvathi Swaminathan turned the tables, 6-4, 6-4, against the Vikings' Divya Patel and Allyson Paulson in the third flight.

"We just kind of kept going and never gave up," Swaminathan said. "Megan and I work really well together. Communication was (the difference)."

"We were more confident than the regular-season match (a loss to Geneva)," Granberg said.

But the Vikings' team triumph was essentially clinched when Emma Henderson and Helena Corda won the fourth doubles match.

"Geneva had more experience than us," Batavia coach Brad Nelson said. "Geneva won three of the four doubles titles -- and that's where the difference lies."

In singles play at St. Charles East, Elgin sophomore standout Marta Krakowski dropped a mere game against the Vikings' Caroline Lahey.

"(Krakowski) is really good," Nelson said.

Batavia received its second overall title when Maddie Durso defeated St. Charles North freshman Katelyn Boeke in two.

Reema Dhar claimed the lone title for St. Charles East with her win at third singles.

St. Charles East, St. Charles North, Elgin, Larkin and Streamwood rounded out the River standings.

The 11 Valley Divisional champions for West Aurora did not drop a set in sweeping its seven title matches.

Liz Stefancic, Patty Pfefferer and Marisa Silva all vanquished their foes in love final sets to secure their respective titles at first through third singles.

Stefancic extended her season-long winning streak to 22 matches in defending her top-singles Valley title.

"I have some really great support behind me," Stefancic said. "It's just a great atmosphere for me to be in. I am going off more off a consistent-style of game of late. I have been moving my feet really well and outlasting the person who is across the net from me."

Pfefferer has had to overcome major cultural adjustments as a foreign-exchange student from Austria for the Blackhawks this fall.

"I had never been outside of Europe before I came (to Aurora)," the junior said. "It was the first time I ever flew in my life. When I came here, I had zero confidence in (my game). I am more self-confident in what I can do."

The West Aurora doubles units of Caiti Gallagher-Taylor Truckenbroad, Sarah Love-Teryn Griffin, Rachel Quade-Erika Pena and Jocelyn Serna-Angelise Melendez collectively won their four titles 49-25.

"I think our chemistry (was key) because (Gallagher and I) have been together for almost two years now," said first-doubles champ Truckenbroad. "We just knew each other so well. I am so glad I am able to play with her because I don't know if I could play with anybody else."

South Elgin had all three singles players -- Brianna Barconi, Jane Price and Kate Delaney -- reach the finals to secure second place over Glenbard East.

The Rams (52) easily turned aside West Chicago (27), Bartlett (23) and East Aurora (16) for third overall.

Glenbard East had three of its doubles units reach the finals.

But Elizabeth Meimers and Alex Vargas were denied by Gallagher and Truckenbroad in 17 total games.

"We're pretty disappointed, but overall we played a good game," Meimers said. "This is our first year playing together. We have had a lot of fun."

Annie Carani, Grace Larkin, Nayeli Magana and Schuyler Roberts also participated in the doubles finals for Glenbard East.

"When it comes to the Upstate Eight Conference, I feel like we have gotten better as the season has gone along," Glenbard East coach Bill Burt said. "We are trying to get better; we have sorted out our leadership. I thought the conference season was overall very good for us."