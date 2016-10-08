Cubs take commanding 2-0 lead in NLDS

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comChicago Cubs relief pitcher Travis Wood acknowledges the crowd after his home run in the fourth inning during Game 2 of baseball's National League division series against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

A collective gasp went through Wrigley Field Saturday night when Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks was hit in the right forearm by a batted ball, causing him to leave the game.

Cubs fans wound up breathing quite easily in the end.

Hendricks was OK. X-rays revealed only a bruised right forearm. And the Cubs came away with a 5-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants to take a commanding two-games-to-none lead in the best-of-five National League division series.

Hendricks, the major leagues' ERA champion, lasted 3⅔ innings, but he helped himself with the bat, as did his successor.

Hendricks hit a looping 2-run single in the Cubs' 3-run second, when they took a 4-0 lead against former Cubs pitcher Jeff Samardzija.

Angel Pagan's liner hit Hendricks with two outs in the fourth. Manager Joe Maddon and the team's athletic trainer came out to visit Hendricks, who took a few warmup tosses. However, Maddon and the trainer decided Hendricks could go no longer, so they turned to left-hander Travis Wood.

Wood, a workhorse all year, struck out Conor Gillaspie to end the inning. In the bottom of the fourth, Wood hit a one-out home run to put the Cubs up 5-2. It was the third postseason home run by a Cubs pitcher. Rick Sutcliffe homered against the Padres in 1984, and Kerry Wood hit one against the Marlins in 2003.

Wood did his job on the mound, as well. He worked 1⅓ scoreless innings to start a parade out of the Cubs bullpen that culminated with Aroldis Chapman earning his second save in two nights.

Maddon and the Cubs were looking forward to Hendricks' start. The 26-year-old right-hander earned the No. 2 spot in the playoff rotation, based largely on his 2.13 season ERA and his home record of 9-2 with a 1.32 ERA.

"It's pretty significant," Maddon said before the game. "He's earned it. He's earned the right to do that."

Hendricks started a pair of playoff games last year, pitching 4⅔ innings against the Cardinals in the division series and 4 innings against the Mets in the championship series.

Maddon said there is one big difference between the Hendricks of this year and last.

"Confidence, just how he feels about himself and his game," the manager said. "He knows he's good now. Last year, at the beginning of the year, it was a little bit of this, a little bit of that. But by the end of the season, he became pretty good.

"Coming out of spring training this year, at the beginning of the year, we took him out early in some situations. But then, there were those moments when we had to rely on him to go deeper in games, and he did. And he got on a nice roll. I just think this is the year for him to get stretched mentally, and he has. He has responded to it extremely well."

The Cubs wasted little time jumping on Samardzija. Dexter Fowler led off the bottom of the first inning with a double. Two outs later, Ben Zobrist singled Fowler home.

In the second, Jason Heyward opened with a double. Javier Baez walked, and Willson Contreras lined a single to right, loading the bases. Hendricks then dropped his 2-run single into center field. After Fowler flied out to move Contreras to third, Kris Bryant brought Contreras home with a single.

The Giants cut the Cubs' lead in half in the third. Joe Panik led off with a single. Giants manager Bruce Bochy decided to bat for Samardzija, and the move paid off as Gregor Blanco doubled to the gap in left-center to score Panik. Denard Span grounded out, sending Blanco to third. Brandon Belt's sacrifice fly made it a 4-2 game.