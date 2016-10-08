Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Vandals broke a window around 2 p.m. Sept. 4 on a 2007 Nissan Quest on the 1100 block of West Dundee Road.

• Offenders took a vacuum and comforter set without paying and fraudulently returned a food mixer for credit or cash between 1:03 and 1:11 p.m. Sept. 28 at Target, 1700 E. Rand Road. Value was estimated at $705.

Bartlett

• Vandals broke the front passenger's-side window around 6:34 p.m. Oct. 4 on a vehicle in a driveway on the 1000 block of Confederation Drive.

Buffalo Grove

• Vandals put cuts and gouges in a climbing wall between 3 p.m. Sept. 21 and 9:30 a.m. Sept. 22 at Woodland Park, 2500 N. Buffalo Grove Road. Damage was estimated at $500.

• Margarita Valencia-Perez, 41, of the 200 block of North Lake Street, Mundelein, was arrested Sept. 29 on the 1000 block of Alden Lane and charged with theft. After a couple hired her to clean their house, they noticed that money was disappearing. Police officers put marked money in the home and found the bills in Valencia-Perez's purse as she left, the police report said. Value was estimated at $700. Her court date is Oct. 17.

Des Plaines

• Burglars stole $12 in change, a silver necklace with orange, red and purple dots, and a CD between 6 p.m. Sept. 27 and 7:25 a.m. Sept. 28 out of an unlocked Toyota Rav4 at the rear of a building on the 1300 block of Brown.

• Burglars broke into a Ford Expedition between midnight and 11:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at a home on the 400 block of Alles and stole a pair of blue designer sunglasses.

Burglars broke into a Ford Explorer between 3:15 and 5:26 a.m. Sept. 28 on the 300 block of North Mount Prospect Road and stole a shotgun, a Bushmaster carbine, riot gear bag containing a chest protector, shin guards and arm protectors, riot helmet, 100 rounds of ammunition, and 12 shotgun shells.

• A man was seen on a security video taking a golf club driver head between 4:55 and 5:10 p.m. Sept. 21 from Dream Golf Pro Shop, 333 N. River Road. Value was estimated at $500.

Hanover Park

• Riese R. Arcos, 24, of the 2100 block of Valencia, Northbrook, was arrested around 4:41 a.m. Oct. 5 on the 1300 block of Kingsbury and charged with battery.

• Thieves stole a landscape blower around 4:25 p.m. Oct. 5 on the 1400 block of Hillcrest.

•Vandals smashed a vehicle window overnight Oct. 4-5 in a driveway on the 6700 block of Center.

Mount Prospect

• A woman scammed Wal-Mart around 10:37 a.m. Oct. 4, stealing $492 by tricking a clerk. The offender took a new prepaid Wal-Mart gift card to the clerk and asked her to add $487 to the card which cost $5. The woman used a credit card to pay for the gift card, but the credit card was declined. The offender distracted the clerk, who had started the transaction on the cash register but had not completed it because the credit card was denied. The clerk turned her back and the offender hit the cash button on the register. This triggered the computer system to believe the offender had given the cashier the money for the gift card. The offender hid the gift card, now with the $487 added, in her pocket and presented a new gift card to the cashier. The clerk was not aware that this was a new gift card and that it had no money on it. The clerk summoned a supervisor but the offender told them she had changed her mind and left the store with the loaded gift card. Wal-Mart corporate administrators have advised their stores that this is a current scam.

• Burglars broke into a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, and stole a purse.

• Burglars stole a cellphone between 9 p.m. Oct. 3 and 8:30 a.m. Oct. 4 out of an unlocked 2007 Cadillac Deville on the 700 block of Huntington Commons Road. Value was estimated at $500.

• Burglars stole the in-dash stereo between 11:59 p.m. Oct. 3 and 8 a.m. Oct. 4 out of a 1996 GMC Jimmy SUV in a lot at My Friendly Auto, 2046 S. Elmhurst Road, and out of a 2001 Toyota Rav4 in a lot at VR Auto Service, 2052 S. Elmhurst Road. Value was estimated at $300.

Streamwood

• Robin M. Edwards, 28, of the 400 block of East Wise Road, Schaumburg, was arrested around 9:32 p.m. Sept. 24 at 7-Eleven, 1062 E. Schaumburg Road, and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. The report said Edwards has been banned from the property but refuses to leave. Her court date is Nov. 4.