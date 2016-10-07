Murray beats Edmund to reach semifinals at China Open

BEIJING -- Andy Murray advanced to the semifinals of the China Open on Friday, beating Kyle Edmund 7-6 (9), 6-2.
The top-seeded Murray hit 12 aces and saved three of four break points to set up a semifinal match against David Ferrer. The fifth-seeded Spaniard beat Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-7 (4), 6-1, 7-5.
Murray trailed 5-2 in the tiebreak and saved a set point at 6-5 before finally converting his fifth opportunity to claim the first set.
Edmund broke for a 2-0 lead in the second set, but Murray went on a six-game run to win.