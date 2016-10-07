Murray beats Edmund to reach semifinals at China Open

Andy Murray of Britain gestures after defeating his compatriot Kyle Edmund in the men's singles quarterfinals of the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Associated Press

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after scoring a point against his compatriot Kyle Edmund during the men's singles quarterfinals of the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Associated Press

Kyle Edmund of Britain reacts after losing a point to his compatriot Andy Murray during the men's singles quarterfinals of the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Associated Press

Andy Murray of Britain hits a return shot against his compatriot Kyle Edmund during the men's singles quarterfinals of the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Associated Press

BEIJING -- Andy Murray advanced to the semifinals of the China Open on Friday, beating Kyle Edmund 7-6 (9), 6-2.

The top-seeded Murray hit 12 aces and saved three of four break points to set up a semifinal match against David Ferrer. The fifth-seeded Spaniard beat Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-7 (4), 6-1, 7-5.

Murray trailed 5-2 in the tiebreak and saved a set point at 6-5 before finally converting his fifth opportunity to claim the first set.

Edmund broke for a 2-0 lead in the second set, but Murray went on a six-game run to win.