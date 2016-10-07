Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
posted: 10/7/2016 7:00 AM

Murray beats Edmund to reach semifinals at China Open

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Andy Murray of Britain hits a return shot against his compatriot Kyle Edmund during the men's singles quarterfinals of the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.

      Andy Murray of Britain hits a return shot against his compatriot Kyle Edmund during the men's singles quarterfinals of the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
    Associated Press

  • Kyle Edmund of Britain reacts after losing a point to his compatriot Andy Murray during the men's singles quarterfinals of the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.

      Kyle Edmund of Britain reacts after losing a point to his compatriot Andy Murray during the men's singles quarterfinals of the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
    Associated Press

  • Andy Murray of Britain reacts after scoring a point against his compatriot Kyle Edmund during the men's singles quarterfinals of the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.

      Andy Murray of Britain reacts after scoring a point against his compatriot Kyle Edmund during the men's singles quarterfinals of the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
    Associated Press

  • Andy Murray of Britain gestures after defeating his compatriot Kyle Edmund in the men's singles quarterfinals of the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.

      Andy Murray of Britain gestures after defeating his compatriot Kyle Edmund in the men's singles quarterfinals of the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BEIJING -- Andy Murray advanced to the semifinals of the China Open on Friday, beating Kyle Edmund 7-6 (9), 6-2.

The top-seeded Murray hit 12 aces and saved three of four break points to set up a semifinal match against David Ferrer. The fifth-seeded Spaniard beat Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-7 (4), 6-1, 7-5.

Murray trailed 5-2 in the tiebreak and saved a set point at 6-5 before finally converting his fifth opportunity to claim the first set.

Edmund broke for a 2-0 lead in the second set, but Murray went on a six-game run to win.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account