Panthers cut corner Bene Benwikere after loss to Falcons

hello

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Panthers are shaking up their secondary, cutting starting cornerback Bene Benwikere.

The team Friday promoted rookie Zack Sanchez from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The moves come in the wake of the Panthers giving up 503 yards passing to Matt Ryan and 300 yards receiving to Julio Jones in a 48-33 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Benwikere started all four games this season for the Panthers. According to the analytics website Pro Football Focus, he allowed 228 yards and a touchdown on eight catches to Jones.

The moves likely mean the Panthers will have two new starting cornerbacks Monday night against Tampa Bay. The other starter, James Bradberry, hasn't practiced all week because of a toe injury.

Robert McClain and Daryl Worley are expected to start.