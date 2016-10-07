Breaking News Bar
 
Vikings list WR Stefon Diggs as doubtful with groin injury

Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been listed as doubtful for the game against Houston because of a groin injury.

Diggs didn't practice this week in preparation for Sunday, when the Vikings (4-0) host the Texans (3-1). The injury to Diggs, who leads the team with 25 receptions and 372 yards, was first reported after practice on Sept. 30. He played three days later against the New York Giants, but the Monday night game gave him one less day to recover.

The Vikings also ruled out right tackle Andre Smith for Sunday because of a triceps injury. Jeremiah Sirles replaced Smith in the first quarter against the Giants.

The depth at tight end will be tested, too, with Rhett Ellison doubtful and David Morgan out again with knee injuries.

