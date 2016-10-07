Breaking News Bar
 
Chad Kelly involved in brawl at brother's high school game

Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Mississippi quarterback Chad Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, was involved in a brawl at his brother's high school football game in New York.

It happened during a game between his brother's team, St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, and Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School on Friday night. Buffalo police suspended the game. There have been no reports of arrests.

The scuffle began after Chad's brother, Casey Kelly, reportedly took a late hit. Chad ran onto the field, and video shows him being restrained on the field by several coaches.

Chad Kelly has been in trouble before. In 2014, he was arrested after a bar fight, eventually pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. The Buffalo native is in his second season at Ole Miss after stops at Clemson and junior college at East Mississippi.

