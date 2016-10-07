Brandt Snedeker takes lead in windy Fiji International

NATADOLA, Fiji -- Brandt Snedeker took a three-stroke lead Saturday in the windswept Fiji International, shooting a 2-under 70 in difficult conditions at Natadola Bay.

Coming off the United States' Ryder Cup victory Sunday in Minnesota, Snedeker had three birdies and a bogey to reach 12-under 204 on the Vijay Singh-designed layout. He opened with a 69 and shot a 64 on Friday.

Australia's Anthony Houston was second after a 73, and countryman Matthew Giles, the second-round leader, was 8 under after a 75. New Zealand's Gareth Paddison followed his course-record 64 with a 69 to join Australia's Michael Hendry (68) at 7 under.

Snedeker parred the first eight holes, birdied the par-4 ninth and added another on the par-4 14th. He dropped a stroke on the par-4 16th - ending his bogey-free streak at 49 holes - and rebounded with an up-and-down birdie on the short par-5 17th.

Ranked 23rd in the world, Snedeker won at Torrey Pines in February for his eighth PGA Tour title. He's trying to win his first international title in the event sanctioned by European, Australasian and Asian tours.

Singh was tied for 36th at 1 over after a 72. The 53-year-old Fijian is a three-time major champion.

Boo Weekley was even par after a 75, and fellow American Heath Slocum was 2 over, also after a 75.