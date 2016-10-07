Bulls coach Hoiberg not worried about Mirotic's slow start

hello

Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic receives a pass during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, in Chicago.

The Bulls released a self-produced documentary on their website Friday giving a behind-the-scenes look at training camp.

Maybe the next episode should be nothing but Nikola Mirotic practice highlights.

Mirotic struggled again Thursday at Indiana and is now 2 for 14 from the field in the opening two preseason games. Coach Fred Hoiberg insisted Mirotic has been very good when considering his full body of work.

"We've gone, I think, 12 days and he's had 10 really good days and two days that haven't gone the way we would have hoped," Hoiberg said Friday. "Unfortunately, those two days were the games that were on TV and in public. But we've said this all along, he's had a very good training camp.

"His shot is going to fall. The one thing I'm not worried about is Niko Mirotic's shot."

Should he be more worried? Mirotic has shot 35.5 percent from 3-point range during two seasons with the Bulls. He has a wide variety of skills for a 6-10 forward, but his outside shot has been up and down throughout his NBA career.

"You look at the numbers after the all-star break last year, he shot the heck out of the ball," Hoiberg said. "He's had some huge shooting nights. Our guys are on him when he has an open shot to shoot it and we want him to do the same thing. It's eliminating the contested ones -- and I think he's done a better job of that this year."

Mirotic shot 44.5 percent from long range in 22 games after the all-star break last year, averaging 14.1 ppg.

Eye on Detroit:

The Pistons may be looking to add a point guard because reports have starter Reggie Jackson missing the start of the season with tendinitis in his knee. After being traded by Detroit this summer, Spencer Dinwiddie took no satisfaction in this turn of events.

"Reggie Jackson is one of my friends," Dinwiddie said. "He's a great guy. He actually congratulated me on the game last night. Seeing him out 6-8 weeks, it's tough. I wish him nothing but the best. Stan Van Gundy is a very smart coach. He did what he felt was best for his roster and his team. I hope it all works out there."

Bulls horns:

Coach Fred Hoiberg said he plans to increase the starters' minutes slightly when the Bulls host Indiana at the United Center on Saturday for preseason game No. 3. … One highlight of the Bulls' "Week One" in-house documentary was center Robin Lopez comparing himself to Screech from "Saved By The Bell." There's also visual evidence of Dwyane Wade addressing teammates (about communication) during practice.