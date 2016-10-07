Hendricks draws Samardzija in Game 2 of NLDS

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comSan Francisco Giants starting pitcher Jeff Samardzija throws Thursday in the outfield before Game 1 of the National League division series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago Friday. He is starting Game 2 Saturday.

The Chicago Cubs needed a starting pitcher last off-season, and Jeff Samardzija needed a job.

In mid-November, Samardzija and Cubs President Theo Epstein met up at an establishment near Wrigley Field and discussed the possibility of the free agent starting pitcher returning to the team that drafted him in 2006.

"I had good relationships with the people that were there," said Samardzija, who pitched for the Cubs from 2008-14, when he was traded to Oakland. "Unfortunately, when it came down to it, we were kind of looking for different things and I think you saw that with the money they allocated to (Jason) Heyward and things like that. I think they were looking for a little something different out of the pitching staff. But yeah, I think as a free agent when you get some time in this game, there are a handful of organizations you really admire and really respect the way they do things."

The Cubs obviously didn't want to invest multiple years and big money on Samardzija, who was a huge disappointment (11-13, 4.96 ERA) with the White Sox in 2015.

The Giants did, and Samardzija joined San Francisco on a five-year, $90 million contract in early December.

Samardzija (12-11, 3.81 ERA) starts Game 2 of the National League division series Saturday night against Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (16-8, 2.13).

On Sept. 1, Samardzija started against the Cubs at Wrigley and threw 47 pitches in the first inning. He lasted just 4 innings in the game, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits and 3 walks.

"I don't think I've ever thrown 47 pitches in an inning, let alone the first inning," Samardzija said. "It was just one of those days, man. Baseball's a funny sport and all you can do is prepare as well as you can prepare and hit your spots with your pitches and let your defense work behind you. I have to go back and watch it again to really break it down."

With Hendricks starting for the Cubs, Samardzija has to show vast improvement from a month ago if the Giants hope to have a chance.

In addition to becoming the first Cubs pitcher to lead the majors in ERA since Bill Lee in 1938, Hendricks was 9-2 at Wrigley and his 1.32 ERA was the lowest at home for any pitcher in baseball.

"I think that just overall at home, at home and on the road, I've been pitching a little different than I was last year," Hendricks said. "Last year, I got out of my mechanics a little bit. I had to rely on two pitches, kind of my two-seam (fastball) and my changeup. This year my mechanics feel solid, so I'm able to do more with my game plan. I'm throwing my curveball more, I'm throwing my four-seam fastball more, just mixing all these other pitches in is keeping hitters off balance a little bit more."

Hendricks might seem like a surprise No. 2 starter for the Cubs, but the numbers don't lie. He's earned the honor.

"It's incredible," Hendricks said. "To be able to pitch here in front of these fans, Game 2, it's a dream come true. Really, it was a dream come true last year just to be pitching in a playoff game. But for the team, for Joe (Maddon) to have confidence in me to hand me the ball for this game is big."

