The Latest: Matthew's eyewall approaching Cape Canaveral

Palm trees sway in high gusts of wind, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Vero Beach, Fla. Hurricane Matthew continues to make a path for Florida's east coast from the Bahamas.

This GOES East satellite image posted at 5:12 p.m. and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Matthew moving northwest along the east coast of Florida, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Leaving more than 100 dead in its wake across the Caribbean, Hurricane Matthew steamed toward heavily populated Florida with terrifying winds of 140 mph Thursday, and 2 million people across the Southeast were warned to flee inland. (NOAA via AP)

Traffic stacks up on I-75 North fleeing the coast and Hurricane Matthew on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, near McDonough. FEMA officials said Thursday that crews were deployed to emergency operation centers in Albany, Georgia, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The agency says more than 444,000 liters of water and 513,000 meals along with thousands of cots and blankets will be on site. Jim Butterworth, director at the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, says he expects the storm to arrive in coastal Georgia late Friday and continue through Saturday night. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Sven Lara and Carlos Castillo load plywood onto a pickup truck outside Mi Casita Mexican Restaurant in Boca Raton, Fla., as they prepare to board up homes ahead of Hurricane Matthew on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Matthew steamed toward Florida with winds of 140 mph Thursday as hundreds of thousands of people across the Southeast boarded up their homes and fled inland to escape the most powerful storm to threaten the Atlantic coast in more than a decade. (Adam Sacasa/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Traffic stacks up on I-75 North fleeing the coast and Hurricane Matthew on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, near McDonough, Ga. Hurricane Matthew steamed toward heavily populated Florida with terrifying winds of 140 mph Thursday, and 2 million people across the Southeast were warned to flee inland. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Families, with their bags packed, arrive to be checked into the shelter at North Charleston High School in North Charleston, S.C., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in advance of Hurricane Matthew. (Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP)

Alec Manning drills holes into plywood to cover the windows of a business during storm preparations for Hurricane Matthew, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Darien, Ga. The hurricane picked up steam as it closed in, growing from a Category 3 to a Category 4 storm by late morning.

Shrimp boat Captain Wynn Gale, left, and Earnest White, right, fill a ice box with 900 pounds of ice during storm preparations for Hurricane Matthew, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Darien, Ga. Hurricane Matthew steamed toward Florida with terrifying winds of 140 mph Thursday, and 2 million people across the Southeast were warned to flee inland.

Michael Blackman, left, and Sam Titus board up a bar a few blocks off the beach Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Hurricane Matthew continues to churn its way toward Florida's east coast. The bar is planning on staying open during Matthew.

Power crews with Pike Electric from all over the United States including Texas, Georgia and North Caroline prepare their trucks in Pembroke Pines, Fla., for response as needed to power outages due to Hurricane Matthew Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Hurricane Matthew returned to Category 4 strength Thursday morning and could be producing "extremely dangerous" sustained winds of 145 mph by the time it approaches South Florida later today, the National Hurricane Center said. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Taimy Alvarez, Sun Sentinel ...SOUTH FLORIDA OUT; NO MAGS; NO SALES; NO INTERNET; NO TV...

Jim Manning cuts plywood as he helps a friend cover the windows of his business during storm preparations for Hurricane Matthew, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Darien, Ga. The hurricane picked up steam as it closed in, growing from a Category 3 to a Category 4 storm by late Thursday morning.

Miroslava Roznovjakova, left, and Ray Hayyat place sandbags in front of their store to guard against floodingThursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Hurricane Matthew continues to churn its way toward Florida's east coast.

A shopper walks by the empty shelves where bottled water normally would be, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, at a grocery store in Hollywood, Fla. Hurricane Matthew marched toward Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas and nearly 2 million people along the coast were urged to evacuate their homes Wednesday, a mass exodus ahead of a major storm packing power the U.S. hasn't seen in more than a decade.

Miroslava Roznovjakova, formerly of the Czech Republic, draws a smiley face on sandbags as she fills them for use in front of her store to protect against floodwaters Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Hurricane Matthew continues to churn its way toward Florida's east coast.

Emily Vulpi, 29, laughs as the winds pick up as she walks along the beach with Ryan Bell, 28, ahead of Hurricane Matthew in Daytona Beach, Fla. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Matthew steamed toward Florida with winds of 140 mph Thursday as hundreds of thousands of people across the Southeast boarded up their homes and fled inland to escape the most powerful storm to threaten the Atlantic coast in more than a decade. (Will Vragovic /Tampa Bay Times via AP)

