Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 10/7/2016 9:16 PM

Volcano in southern Japan erupts; no injuries

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

TOKYO -- Mount Aso in southern Japan has sent huge plumes of gray smoke as high as 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) into the air in one of the volcano's biggest explosions in years.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says early Saturday's explosion also blew off bits of volcanic rock and ash, and raised the alert level for the area, extending the entry ban from just around the volcanic mouth to the mountain itself.

Nobody lives within the area and there were no reports of injuries or damage in the area still recovering from deadly earthquakes earlier this year.

Mount Aso has repeated smaller eruptions in recent years. The agency said the volcano could erupt again.

Japan sits atop the Pacific "ring of fire" and has more than 100 volcanoes.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account