updated: 10/7/2016 10:53 PM

Jay Z, Serena, Kendrick help BeyoncÃ© wrap up tour

By MESFIN FEKADU
Associated Press
 
 

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- BeyoncÃ© wrapped up her "Formation World Tour" with onstage assists from Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar and Serena Williams, while Hugh Jackman, Tyler Perry and Frank Ocean watched from the crowd.

The pop star performed Friday night at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, singing and dancing to songs from her six solo albums, including her latest effort, "Lemonade."

Jay Z earned loud roars when he joined his wife for "Drunk In Love," while Lamar matched some of BeyoncÃ©'s dance moves in a pool of water during "Freedom." Williams, who appears in the music video for "Sorry," brought the clip to life by twerking onstage while BeyoncÃ© sang the song.

BeyoncÃ© originally was supposed to perform at MetLife last month, but postponed the show to rest her voice.

