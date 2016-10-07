Winning images of our weekly photo contest

Diane Meiborg of Wheaton

It was taken with my iPhone 6 this week on the Superior Hiking Trail in northeastern Minnesota, and features the only covered bridge on the trail system. The Superior Hiking Trail is over 300 miles long, stretching along the shore of Lake Superior from Duluth to the Canadian border. My husband and I have been vacationing in this area every fall since 1999. We love the wildness of the area and enjoy hiking in the fall colors. This bridge says Autumn to us!