Winning images of our weekly photo contest

Egrets feed in a pond on Central Road in Hoffman Estates on July 26.
Bob Lin of Buffalo Grove
This photo was taken with an iPhone 6s at my son's soccer game at Prairie Fest Park in Oswego on Sunday, Sept 25. If you look carefully you can see it is actually a double rainbow!
Jennifer Barron of Naperville
I took this photo of a spider in a flower. I love taking close ups of these critters!
Ilse Gallico of Elgin
It was taken with my iPhone 6 this week on the Superior Hiking Trail in northeastern Minnesota, and features the only covered bridge on the trail system. The Superior Hiking Trail is over 300 miles long, stretching along the shore of Lake Superior from Duluth to the Canadian border. My husband and I have been vacationing in this area every fall since 1999. We love the wildness of the area and enjoy hiking in the fall colors. This bridge says Autumn to us!
Diane Meiborg of Wheaton
This photo was taken near LaPush, Washington. It shows the beauty of the area and why my wife and I wanted to return to visit the Pacific Northwest after a brief visit 15 years ago. The challenge was to catch the stillness of the early morning fog, while the sun rose behind us.
Scott Thomas of Wheaton
I snapped this picture at the Butterfly Museum at Mackinac Island this fall. What a relaxing place to invest a few moments of life! It was fun to watch the hundreds of multicolored, beautiful butterflies flitting about, landing on you or near you … I'd recommend you stop there if you are heading to Mackinac! There are six butterflies in the picture -- do you see them all?
Maralee Parker of Elgin
In September at the Chicago Botanic Garden, I stood before a field of Echinacea watching this bee go from flower to flower collecting pollen.
Susan Birr of Carpentersville
The sun lit up the sky and surf on the white sands of Destin, Fla. on September 12.
Philip Rovang of Lindenhurst
A warm sunset over the cool, calm Eastern Bay waters at Bar Harbor, Maine.
Steve Netzel of Lake Zurich
In the early morning, a hiker makes his way on a portion of the John Muir Trail in King's Canyon National Park, Calif. during a five-day backpacking trip in late August.
Tony Filippo of Green Oaks
A wild otter feeds on a snack in Monterey Bay, Ca.
Fred Share of Arlington Heights
The spiral staircase at the Grand Hotel Moderne in Lourdes, France on September 12. The hotel was the first to have hot water in the 1800s.
Bill Rosewell of Palatine