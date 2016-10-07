Dawn Patrol: Cubs start playoff run tonight

hello

Cubs embrace Maddon's consistency, relevancy

Joe Maddon has gone through two wildly successful regular seasons with the Cubs. He came aboard in November 2014 as a complete culture changer. Armed with sayings, slogans, counterintuitive thinking and a wealth of baseball experience, Maddon took Chicago and his players by storm. Read beat writer Bruce Miles' report here.

The high cost of being true blue

There's still time for Cubs fans to buy good seats for tonight's playoff opener at Wrigley Field. But it might require a small loan. Tickets for the games tonight and Saturday night against the San Francisco Giants are far and away the most in-demand and expensive of any in the four divisional playoff series, based on the high prices that Chicago baseball fans have been paying online. Full story.

- University of California Davis. Sharon Gray, a postdoctoral researcher in plant biology who used to live in Lindenhurst, was killed Tuesday in Ethiopia when the vehicle she was riding in was stoned by protesters.

Antioch High School alumna killed in Ethiopia

A woman with Lake County roots was killed this week in Ethiopia when the vehicle she was riding in was attacked by rock-throwing protesters. Sharon Gray, 30, a former Lindenhurst resident, was a postdoctoral researcher in the plant biology department at the University of California, Davis. Full story.

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer Elgin resident Lorenzo Solorzano-Morales, shown with his wife, Margarita, and 7-year-old daughter, Kimberly, is seeking sanctuary from deportation in the Faith Life and Hope Mission church in West Chicago.

Elgin man facing deportation seeks refuge in West Chicago church

A Mexican man facing deportation is seeking refuge with his wife and daughter in a newly opened West Chicago church. Roughly two dozen supporters rallied yesterday around Lorenzo Solorzano-Morales of Elgin during a news conference at Faith Life Hope Mission and St. Peter the Apostle Mission at 900 E. Roosevelt Road. Full story.

- Daniel White | Staff Photographer The Right Rev. John F. White, left, accepts annual state of business reports from area church pastors during the African Methodist Episcopal Church conference Thursday in Oak Brook.

AME conference in Oak Brook preparing for 'election of a lifetime'

Members of African Methodist Episcopal churches across the Chicago area and parts of Iowa and Wisconsin are meeting at a five-day conference that runs through Sunday in Oak Brook. An emphasis of discussions includes registering voters for the upcoming election. Full story.

- Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Tiny the Spider and her babies climb their way up the side of the American Eagle roller coaster Thursday at Six Flags Great America. The sight of Tiny signals at the park signals Fright Fest.

Six Flags celebrates 25th anniversary of Fright Fest

Tiny the Spider and her three young ones are in place on the side of the American Eagle roller coaster at Six Flags Great America. The 25th anniversary of Fright Fest is underway at the Gurnee amusement park, led by the demon overlord, Nox, who presides over ghouls, ghosts, demons, monsters and zombies for six scary weekends with six haunted mazes and six hair-raising shows. Full story.

Bartlett might raise taxes to borrow $16.2 million for new police station

Bartlett trustees likely will decide in November whether the village should raise taxes to borrow $16.2 million to construct a new police station. The current 22,000-square-foot station at 228 S. Main St. is more than 20 years old and the department has outgrown the space, officials said. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 67 degrees this morning. Highs around 70 this afternoon, with lows tonight around 47. Full story.

Traffic

Starting today, railroad crossing work will shut down Route 59 in both directions between Northwest Highway and James Street in Barrington until Oct. 11. Full traffic.