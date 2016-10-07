Lake Zurich's Purple Plunge becoming its own cancer charity

Lake Zurich's annual Purple Plunge fundraiser will focus on trying to help local families affected by cancer starting next year.

Participants have frolicked in frosty Lake Zurich at Breezewald Park's beach to raise money for the American Cancer Society on the first Saturday in March since 2014. The event has raised about $67,000 for the national cancer organization, Purple Plunge founder Paul Hunt said.

But the Purple Plunge is taking a leap from a group of residents raising money for the cancer society to an official nonprofit charity for its new mission. That means meeting Internal Revenue Service regulations and more in time for the March 4 polar dip in the lake.

"We've got a lot of planning ahead of us," Hunt said. "I'm learning a lot as we go. You're starting your own business. It's everything from websites to insurance. It's crazy. I'm getting a little nervous."

Lake Zurich-area businesses, participants and supporters have been the Purple Plunge's financial backbone. As part of the day, Scoreboard Bar and Grill, which is across the street from Breezewald Park, has hosted a party with a raffle, music and recognition ceremony.

"For the past three years of the Purple Plunge, we would hear from participants, donors and sponsors that they love the local feel and involvement from the entire community," Hunt said.

"There are a lot of other huge fundraisers for giant cancer charities that, yes, do amazing things in the fight against cancer, but their immediate impact on our community is hard to grab hold of."

Hunt said about 150 people went into the frigid water this year.

Donations have increased in the past two years. The inaugural Purple Plunge collected roughly $11,000 for the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life program, followed by $24,000 in 2015 and $32,000 this year.

Purple Plunge committee member Danielle Montemayor said the financial success factored into the decision to create the nonprofit charity.

Organizers also found strong support for a separate raffle that helped some Lake Zurich-area residents contending with cancer.

"We feel with this change, the community will show up and make the Purple Plunge an even more successful charity," Montemayor said.

Another Purple Plunge organizer, Barry Bordenave, said a committee will contact schools, churches, community groups and hospitals serving the Lake Zurich area to let them know about money the charity will have available for people in need.

"I feel if we put a face to the cause, it will help us grow the plunge and make it more of a community event," he said.