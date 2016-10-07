Hurricane Matthew spares South Florida, pushes north

Workers from Armstrong Construction put plywood over windows of a home in preparation for Hurricane Matthew Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. People boarded up beach homes, schools closed and officials ordered evacuations along the East Coast on Wednesday as Hurricane Matthew tore through the Bahamas and took aim at Florida, where the governor urged coastal residents to "leave now" if they were able. (Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

A shopper walks by the empty shelves where bottled water normally would be, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, at a grocery store in Hollywood, Fla. Hurricane Matthew marched toward Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas and nearly 2 million people along the coast were urged to evacuate their homes Wednesday, a mass exodus ahead of a major storm packing power the U.S. hasn't seen in more than a decade. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miroslava Roznovjakova, left, and Ray Hayyat place sandbags in front of their store to guard against floodingThursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Hurricane Matthew continues to churn its way toward Florida's east coast. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Jim Manning cuts plywood as he helps a friend cover the windows of his business during storm preparations for Hurricane Matthew, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Darien, Ga. The hurricane picked up steam as it closed in, growing from a Category 3 to a Category 4 storm by late Thursday morning. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Power crews with Pike Electric from all over the United States including Texas, Georgia and North Caroline prepare their trucks in Pembroke Pines, Fla., for response as needed to power outages due to Hurricane Matthew Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Hurricane Matthew returned to Category 4 strength Thursday morning and could be producing "extremely dangerous" sustained winds of 145 mph by the time it approaches South Florida later today, the National Hurricane Center said. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Michael Blackman, left, and Sam Titus board up a bar a few blocks off the beach Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Hurricane Matthew continues to churn its way toward Florida's east coast. The bar is planning on staying open during Matthew. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Shrimp boat Captain Wynn Gale, left, and Earnest White, right, fill an ice box with 900 pounds of ice during storm preparations for Hurricane Matthew, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Darien, Ga. Hurricane Matthew steamed toward Florida with terrifying winds of 140 mph Thursday, and 2 million people across the Southeast were warned to flee inland. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Alec Manning drills holes into plywood to cover the windows of a business during storm preparations for Hurricane Matthew, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Darien, Ga. The hurricane picked up steam as it closed in, growing from a Category 3 to a Category 4 storm by late morning. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Families, with their bags packed, arrive to be checked into the shelter at North Charleston High School in North Charleston, S.C., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in advance of Hurricane Matthew. (Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP)

Traffic stacks up on I-75 North fleeing the coast and Hurricane Matthew on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, near McDonough, Ga. Hurricane Matthew steamed toward heavily populated Florida with terrifying winds of 140 mph Thursday, and 2 million people across the Southeast were warned to flee inland. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Sven Lara and Carlos Castillo load plywood onto a pickup truck outside Mi Casita Mexican Restaurant in Boca Raton, Fla., as they prepare to board up homes ahead of Hurricane Matthew on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Matthew steamed toward Florida with winds of 140 mph Thursday as hundreds of thousands of people across the Southeast boarded up their homes and fled inland to escape the most powerful storm to threaten the Atlantic coast in more than a decade. (Adam Sacasa/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

This GOES East satellite image posted at 5:12 p.m. and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Matthew moving northwest along the east coast of Florida, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Leaving more than 100 dead in its wake across the Caribbean, Hurricane Matthew steamed toward heavily populated Florida with terrifying winds of 140 mph Thursday, and 2 million people across the Southeast were warned to flee inland. (NOAA via AP)

Palm trees sway in high gusts of wind, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Vero Beach, Fla. Hurricane Matthew continues to make a path for Florida's east coast from the Bahamas. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Margaret Bodchon, of Merritt Island, Fla., uses her smartphone under a battery operated lantern at a hotel Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Titusville, Fla. Hurricane Matthew is pass offshore of Florida's east coast. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Traffic stacks up on I-75 North fleeing the coast and Hurricane Matthew on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, near McDonough. FEMA officials said Thursday that crews were deployed to emergency operation centers in Albany, Georgia, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The agency says more than 444,000 liters of water and 513,000 meals along with thousands of cots and blankets will be on site. Jim Butterworth, director at the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, says he expects the storm to arrive in coastal Georgia late Friday and continue through Saturday night. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Trees sway from heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Matthew in front of Exploration Tower early Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Matthew weakened slightly to a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph, but the U.S. National Hurricane Center says it's expected to remain a powerful hurricane as it moves closer to the coast. (Craig Rubadoux/Florida Today via AP)

An American flag is ripped to shreds from heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Matthew early Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Matthew weakened slightly to a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph, but the U.S. National Hurricane Center says it's expected to remain a powerful hurricane as it moves closer to the coast. (Craig Rubadoux/Florida Today via AP)

Trees sway from heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Matthew in front of Exploration Tower early Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Matthew weakened slightly to a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph, but the U.S. National Hurricane Center says it's expected to remain a powerful hurricane as it moves closer to the coast. (Craig Rubadoux/Florida Today via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- Hurricane Matthew scraped Florida's Atlantic coast early Friday, toppling trees onto homes and knocking out power to a half-million people but sparing some of the most heavily populated stretches of shoreline the catastrophic blow many had feared.

Authorities warned that the danger was far from over, with hundreds of miles of coastline in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina still under threat of torrential rain and dangerous storm surge as the hurricane pushed north.

"Remember, it could be the worst of it is yet to come," Gov. Rick Scott said in the morning.

Matthew was downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane overnight, and its storm center hung just offshore as it moved up the Florida coastline, sparing communities its full 120 mph winds. Still, it got close enough to knock down trees and power lines, and a 107 mph gust was recorded at Cape Canaveral.

As the storm closed in, an estimated 2 million people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina were warned to move inland to escape the fury of the most powerful hurricane to menace the U.S. Atlantic coast in more than a decade.

Matthew left more than 280 people dead in its wake across the Caribbean.

As it moved on to Florida, it largely skirted the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Palm Beach areas of over 7 million people and hugged closer to the coast farther north, menacing such communities as Vero Beach, Daytona Beach, Cape Canaveral and Jacksonville.

Some people who refused to evacuate were stranded and called for help early Friday but were told to stay put until conditions improved enough for paramedics and firefighters to get to them, said emergency operations spokesman David Waters in Brevard County, the home of Cape Canaveral.

"A family called in that the roof just flew off their home on Merritt Island," Waters said.

It was a scene officials hoped to avoid in other cities as the storm pushed north.

In Jacksonville, where 500,000 people were told to evacuate, Mayor Lenny Curry warned that authorities would not be able to help them during the worst of the storm.

"You need to leave. If you do not leave you will be on your own," Curry said.

Despite warnings, many people along the Florida coast decided to take their chances.

In Cape Canaveral, John Long rode out the storm in his 32-foot camper in a park a half-mile from the beach.

He lost power shortly before dawn but quickly fired up his generator. Small tree branches battered the vehicle but the large ones on the park's giant oak trees didn't fall.

"It was kind of loud and kind of shaky but nothing that caused too much concern," he said.

Robert Tyler had feared a storm surge would flood his street, which is only two blocks from the Cape Canaveral beach. But he and his wife, Georgette, felt fortunate Friday morning when they looked out the front door of their one-story cinderblock apartment and there wasn't much water.

Tree branches littered the road, and he could hear transformers exploding overnight, but his home didn't appear to have damage on first inspection, and his vehicles were unharmed.

"Overnight, it was scary as heck. That description of a freight train is pretty accurate. At one point it felt like the windows were going to blow even though they all were covered with plywood," he said.

Florida's governor called it a "blessing" that so far Florida was avoiding a direct hit as the storm sliced northward.

Still, forecasters said it could dump up to 15 inches of rain in some spots and cause a storm surge of 9 feet or more. They said the major threat to the Southeast would not be the winds -- which newer buildings can withstand -- but the massive surge of seawater that could wash over coastal communities.

The Fort Lauderdale and Orlando airports shut down. Airlines canceled more than 3,000 flights Thursday and Friday, many of them in or out of Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Amtrak suspended train service between Miami and New York, and cruise lines rerouted ships to avoid the storm, which in some cases will mean more days at sea.

Orlando's world-famous theme parks -- Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld -- all closed.

Thousands of people hunkered down in schools converted to shelters, and inland hotels in places such as Charlotte, North Carolina, reported brisk business.

The last Category 3 storm or higher to hit the U.S. was Wilma in October 2005. It sliced across Florida with 120 mph winds, killing five people and causing an estimated $21 billion in damage.

___

Kennedy reported from Fort Lauderdale. Associated Press reporters Holbrook Mohr in Orlando; Terry Spencer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Jennifer Kay, Freida Frisaro, Curt Anderson in Miami; Marcia Dunn in Cape Canaveral, Florida; Janelle Cogan in Orlando, Florida; Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia; Martha Waggoner in Raleigh, North Carolina; Jeffrey Collins on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; Jack Jones and Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina; and Bruce Smith in Charleston, South Carolina, contributed to this report.