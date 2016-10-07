Des Plaines man facing federal bank robbery charge

A 53-year-old Des Plaines man is facing a charge of bank robbery after a Des Plaines branch of U.S. Bank at 1223 E. Oakton St. was held up Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:43 p.m., Timothy Chitwood entered the U.S. Bank and gave a teller a note demanding money and implying he was armed, according to Des Plaines police. Chitwood fled on foot after the teller gave him more than $1,000.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police officers identified Chitwood from previous contacts, according to a news release.

Chitwood confessed after police took him into custody, the news release said. Because bank robbery is a federal crime, he was turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which will charge him in the robbery, the news release said.