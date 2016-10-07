Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 10/7/2016 11:56 AM

Des Plaines man facing federal bank robbery charge

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Timothy Chitwood

      Timothy Chitwood

 
Daily Herald report

A 53-year-old Des Plaines man is facing a charge of bank robbery after a Des Plaines branch of U.S. Bank at 1223 E. Oakton St. was held up Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:43 p.m., Timothy Chitwood entered the U.S. Bank and gave a teller a note demanding money and implying he was armed, according to Des Plaines police. Chitwood fled on foot after the teller gave him more than $1,000.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police officers identified Chitwood from previous contacts, according to a news release.

Chitwood confessed after police took him into custody, the news release said. Because bank robbery is a federal crime, he was turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which will charge him in the robbery, the news release said.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account