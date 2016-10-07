Breaking News Bar
 
Free health screenings at Des Plaines fair

Daily Herald report

Free health screenings, $25 flu shots, and information about health-related services in the community are some of the highlights of the annual Health, Housing, and Resource Fair at the Frisbie Senior Center in Des Plaines, city officials said.

This year's fair is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. New to the fair this year, Presence Health will offer three "Ask a Doc" sessions starting at 9:45 a.m. to answer questions about common medical conditions.

The senior center is located at 52 Northwest Hwy. For more information, contact (847) 768-5944.

