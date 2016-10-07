Batavia police chief to retire in spring

Batavia Police Chief Gary Schira has announced plans to retire next spring.

Schira informed the mayor, city council, department heads, and several others. He has not submitted a formal letter of resignation, and won't do so until next year, he said Friday.

He intends to retire May 3.

Schira, 66, was named chief in 2006. Before that, he worked for 30 years for the Bloomingdale Police Department.

Mayor Jeff Schielke said he is inclined to put off naming a replacement chief until after the April election. The mayor appoints the police chiefs, with the advice of the city council, and it could be awkward for him to appoint somebody who could potentially end up reporting to a new mayor, he said.

Schielke's term expires in April, and he hasn't decided whether to seek re-election.