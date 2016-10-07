Lisa Trousdale resigns as Hanover Park trustee; Rod Craig to seek re-election

Hanover Park Village Trustee Lisa Trousdale resigned Thursday after serving the board for 11 months.

Trousdale was sworn in last November when she was appointed to fill the seat left vacant after Ed Zimel resigned Oct. 1, 2015, amid questions about his residency.

Village President Rod Craig said Trousdale cited time conflicts as a reason for her resignation. Trousdale said that is not the reason why she resigned, but said she did not have further comment on her reasons.

"I learned a lot about local government and my community in particular," Trousdale said Friday. She's lived in Hanover Park for about 15 years.

This was Trousdale's first time holding a position with the village. Craig, who supported Trousdale in an unsuccessful April 2015 run for Schaumburg Township Library Board, said he supports her decision to resign.

"She served us for a year, and I respect that and am pleased she found time to fill the gap for us," Craig said.

Trousdale's seat is up for election in April, and Craig says he already has a few people in mind he could appoint to take her place in the interim, and run for election in the spring.

Craig, who has served as mayor since 2007, said he and Trustees Rick Roberts and Bill Cannon will run for re-election in April.

Roberts and Cannon were both first elected in 2009 as part of the Progress Party slate that also included Craig and Zimel.

Trustees James Kemper and Jon Kunkel were elected as Craig allies in 2011. Their arrival on the board ended several tumultuous years of disagreement between Craig and some often dissenting trustees.

The board's other member, Trustee Herb Porter, was appointed to the position in May 2015, replacing Jenni Konstanzer, who stepped down to join the park board.