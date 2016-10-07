Larkin High alumnus dies serving in Afghanistan

Adam Thomas participated in swimming and other sports while a student at Larkin High School up to 2003. Daily Herald file photo

Staff Sgt. Adam Thomas, a 2003 graduate of Larkin High School in Elgin, died this week while serving in Afghanistan. Courtesy of U.S. Army

Staff Sgt. Adam Thomas, a 2003 graduate of Larkin High School in Elgin, died this week while serving in Afghanistan.

Thomas, 31, died of injuries caused by an improvised explosive device that exploded during dismounted operations Tuesday in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. He was assigned as a medical sergeant to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Carson, Colorado.

Larkin High School staff members remember Thomas as an excellent student and accomplished athlete.

Principal Jon Tuin said Thomas was involved in the National Honor Society, photo club, German club, math team, cross country, track, swimming and powder puff cheer.

English teacher Jennifer Slawski taught Thomas more than 15 years ago when he was a junior in her Advanced Placement English class.

"He was brilliantly exceptional as a student and as a person, willing to help his peers, elevating the class with his contributions," Slawski said. "He held the highest respect of all teachers who knew him at Larkin."

Thomas enlisted in the Army in April 2008 at 22 as an infantryman. His served with the 3rd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, as a rifleman, sniper, and scout squad leader. He deployed twice as an infantryman, a year deployment in 2008 to Iraq, and a 9-month deployment in 2011 to Afghanistan.

Thomas completed the Army's Special Forces training, graduating in October 2015. He again deployed to Afghanistan with 2nd Battalion on June 19 in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel's mission to train, advise, and assist and support efforts in counterterrorism, according to the Army website.

A moment of silence was to be observed before Friday night's homecoming game.

The district will lower flags upon receiving official communication from the governor's office. Flags will remain lowered through the sunset Oct. 20, the day of Thomas' funeral.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Sgt. Thomas," said Tony Sanders, chief executive officer of Elgin Area School District U-46. "We mourn the loss of a brave and dedicated soldier across our U-46 community."