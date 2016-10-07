Round Lake Park man charged in house fire

Round Lake Park police have charged a 25-year-old man in connection with a Sept. 1 fire that destroyed a house and several vehicles parked nearby.

Jonathan C. Lara, of the 500 block of Indian Trail, Round Lake Park, is charged with felony disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice. Lara appeared in court Friday and bail was set for $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

No one was injured in the fire.

Lara initially claimed he had returned home and saw someone wearing dark clothing in the "breezeway" section of the house. He claimed he spotted two other people who had their faces covered with a bandanna and a "Freddie" mask and they were wearing black hoodies and black pants, police said.

Lara told investigators the suspects fled in different directions and that he noticed smoke coming from the house. He rescued a caged pet dog with the help of a passer-by, police said.

A joint investigation with the Illinois State Fire Marshal, the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District, the Bensenville Police Department Arson K-9 and State Farm Insurance investigators revealed the fire was caused by an accelerant.

Lara later admitted to setting the fire accidentally and concocting the story involving the masked burglars, police said.

Further charges may be sought, police said.