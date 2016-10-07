Images: Excitement outside of Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs begin the NLDS

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wrigley Field sits in the center of Wrigleyville neighborhood, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Chicago, before the Chicago Cubs hosts the San Francisco Giants for Game 1 of a baseball National League Division Series. Living near the workplace is one of the unique attractions of playing in a vibrant residential neighborhood like Wrigleyville. For the players and staff who take advantage, it means almost nonexistent commutes, more time with family and a chance to mingle with the surroundings in a way that might not be possible in other cities. For residents, well, you might have a Cub living next door.