Images: Excitement outside of Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs begin the NLDS

Cubs' fans are excited about the beginning of the playoffs. Check out our gallery of the sights outside of Wrigley Field.
Fans wait to enter Wrigley Field in Chicago prior to game one of the NLDS between the Giants and Cubs Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Wrigley Field sits in the center of Wrigleyville neighborhood, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Chicago, before the Chicago Cubs hosts the San Francisco Giants for Game 1 of a baseball National League Division Series. Living near the workplace is one of the unique attractions of playing in a vibrant residential neighborhood like Wrigleyville. For the players and staff who take advantage, it means almost nonexistent commutes, more time with family and a chance to mingle with the surroundings in a way that might not be possible in other cities. For residents, well, you might have a Cub living next door.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Juan Martinez of Hillside rides his motorcycle around Wrigley Field in Chicago prior to game one of the NLDS between the Giants and Cubs Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fans pass the marquee outside Wrigley Field in Chicago prior to game one of the NLDS between the Giants and Cubs Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Rick and Laurel Sabo of Highland, Ind., take their photo with Streetwise vendor Samuel Sanders outside Wrigley Field in Chicago prior to game one of the NLDS between the Giants and Cubs Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Gavin Amato of Portland, Ore., and Sandra Valasquez of San Jose, Cal., who met two days prior while watching the National League Wild Card game at Sluggers, wait to enter Wrigley Field in Chicago to attend game one of the NLDS between the Giants and Cubs together Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Matt Beaudry of Chicago stands outside Wrigley Field in Chicago with his english bulldog, Angus, prior to game one of the NLDS between the Giants and Cubs Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A fan walks past an image of Anthony Rizzo outside Wrigley Field in Chicago prior to game one of the NLDS between the Giants and Cubs Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Postseason hats and t-shirts are displayed in a vendor's trailer outside Wrigley Field in Chicago prior to game one of the NLDS between the Giants and Cubs Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Bumper sticker displayed on a car outside Wrigley Field in Chicago prior to game one of the NLDS between the Giants and Cubs Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The Ernie Banks statue wears a Cubs jersey outside Wrigley Field in Chicago prior to game one of the NLDS between the Giants and Cubs Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Cubs fans crowd the sidewalk at Clark and Addison outside Wrigley Field in Chicago prior to game one of the NLDS between the Giants and Cubs Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer