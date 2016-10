Plain White T's plan Hometown Throwdown at Genesee

The Plain White T's hit Waukegan's Genesee Theatre for the "Hometown Throwdown" Wednesday, Dec. 28. Courtesy of the Plain White T's

The Plain White T's, the West suburban natives behind the Grammy-nominated "Hey There Delilah," are returning to the Chicago area with a Hometown Throwdown show at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan.

The Wednesday, Dec. 28, show will feature all their pop, punk and rock hits, plus some new songs from an upcoming album, currently in the finishing stages.

Tickets, which cost from $25 to $45, go on sale Friday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m.; call (800) 982-2787 or visit geneseetheatre.com.